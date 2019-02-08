Ariana Grande accuses Grammy producers of 'stifling' creativity

Ariana Grande claims producers of the event refused to allow her to show her creativity, despite her offering up three different songs that she could perform

LONDON - Ariana Grande claims she pulled out of performing at the Grammy awards because her creativity and self-expression was stifled by the producers.

The 25-year-old singer had been due to take to the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Centre on Sunday to sing one of her tracks, but it was reported earlier this week that she now won't even be in attendance at the event following a dispute with the organisers.

And now, Grande has broken her silence on the matter, claiming producers of the event refused to allow her to show her creativity, despite her offering up three different songs that she could perform.

Posting pictures from an article which included an interview with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich in which he claimed Grande couldn't "pull something together" in enough time, the 7 Rings hitmaker wrote on Twitter: mhmmm here it is ! 'too late for her to pull something together......'

mhmmm here it is ! “too late for her to pull something together......” pic.twitter.com/YwuBOUkZjr — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Grande is nominated for two awards at the prestigious music event - Best Pop Vocal Performance for God Is a Woman and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener - and says that whilst she won't be attending the ceremony, she's still grateful to be nominated.

passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

The No Tears Left To Cry singer was originally believed to have pulled out after producers refused to let her perform new track 7 Rings, and insisted they would be choosing her second song for her.