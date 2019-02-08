Amajita qualify for under-20 World Cup with win over Burundi

-
Venezuela's Maduro vows to block 'fake' aid 'spectacle'World
-
Angela Merkel contradicts Trump, says Islamic State not defeatedWorld
-
Thai King lambasts 'highly inappropriate' move to make princess PMWorld
-
SA’s offshore oil exploration blocksBusiness
-
Turkey building collapse death toll rises to 15World
-
Rescuers at Gloria mine working to restore power before resuming operationsLocal
SA’s offshore oil exploration blocks
-
[OPINION] Students are protesting – again. Why it needn’t be this wayOpinion
-
Rescuers at Gloria mine working to restore power before resuming operationsLocal
-
EFF: 'Post-Sona altercation was distraction to carry out attack on Malema'Politics
-
Lombardy East residents traumatised following foiled cash-in-transit heistLocal
-
SANParks, Garden Route National Park mulling future of ‘lonely’ elephantLocal
-
Joburg man (23) arrested in connection with mother's murderLocal
-
Stronger partnerships needed to tackle WC drought, says DA's WindePolitics
-
Sona slap: Parly ‘outraged and disappointed’ by ‘shameful’ conduct of EFF MPPolitics
-
HSF: 'Neither McBride nor Cele’s interpretation of law on Ipid head correct'Politics
-
Sona slap: How Parly deals with poor MP behaviourPolitics
-
EFF claims slap came after security threat on Malema's lifePolitics
-
IEC to begin final preparations for 2019 general electionsLocal
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019, a good night for the presidentOpinion
-
[OPINION] Sona 2019: President Ramaphosa must move beyond the platitudesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
Popular Topics
SA’s offshore oil exploration blocks
-
Rand report: Rand regains some ground as dollar rally fadesBusiness
-
Business will back Ramaphosa's reforms, says Cape Chamber of CommerceBusiness
-
Rand hits 1-week low as firm dollar weighsBusiness
-
Unions to Ramaphosa: 'Don't retrench while saving Eskom'Local
-
Twitter hammered as user losses overshadow improving financesBusiness
-
Measures introduced to ignite economic growth paying off, says RamaphosaBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'I have no regrets about the work I have done' - Moshidi MotshegwaLifestyle
-
British actor Albert Finney dead at 82 - familyLifestyle
-
Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy celebrated in London exhibitionLifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas had 'panic attack' on wedding dayLifestyle
-
Matthew Perry is back in therapyLifestyle
-
Ramaphosa tees off at Presidential Golf ChallengeLifestyle
-
Bafta suspends 'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer nominationLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Meghan attend armed forces charity awardsLifestyle
-
Richard Branson says he'll fly to space by JulyWorld
-
Wits duo fined for bringing league into disreputeSport
-
'Motivated' Federer targets ninth Wimbledon crownSport
-
Liverpool post £106 million world record net profitSport
-
Organisers ready for Cape Town leg of Triathlon World CupSport
-
Sharma claims record as India cruise past New ZealandSport
-
Safa cautions former members against destabilising organisationSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Dros rape accused found mentally fit to stand trialLocal
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercationLocal
-
[WATCH] Politicians have their say on Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019Politics
-
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEOBusiness
-
#GloriaCoalMine: Death toll rises to sixLocal
-
[WATCH] Why Bushiri’s supporters love him so muchLocal
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: I will sing Thuma Mina if EFF wins electionsPolitics
-
[WATCH] EWN On The Couch: Chester Williams on Varsity Cup & coaching stylesSport
-
[LISTEN] South Africans not doing enough to safeguard themselves online – studyLocal
-
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periodsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopauseLocal
-
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlightLocal
-
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'Local
-
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friendLocal
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
Amajita qualify for under-20 World Cup with win over Burundi
This is the second successive time that Amajita will participate in the junior global showpiece after making their first appearance under the leadership of Senong in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African under-20 side have booked their place at the Fifa under-20 World Cup in Poland in May this year with a 1-0 win over Burundi in their final group game at this year’s Afcon under-20 tournament.
The win over Burundi also ensures coach Thabo Senong’s team second place in the group behind Nigeria after draws against hosts Niger and Nigeria in their opening two games.
This is the second successive time that Amajita will participate in the junior global showpiece after making their first appearance under the leadership of Senong in 2017.
Amajita will now face Senegal in the semifinals of the under-20 Afcon.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team22 days ago
-
'Motivated' Federer targets ninth Wimbledon crown3 hours ago
-
Wits duo fined for bringing league into disrepute2 hours ago
-
Body from plane wreckage identified as footballer Sala - UK police16 hours ago
-
Liverpool post £106 million world record net profit5 hours ago
-
Manchester United defender Phil Jones extends deal to 20237 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.