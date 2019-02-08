Amajita qualify for under-20 World Cup with win over Burundi

This is the second successive time that Amajita will participate in the junior global showpiece after making their first appearance under the leadership of Senong in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African under-20 side have booked their place at the Fifa under-20 World Cup in Poland in May this year with a 1-0 win over Burundi in their final group game at this year’s Afcon under-20 tournament.

The win over Burundi also ensures coach Thabo Senong’s team second place in the group behind Nigeria after draws against hosts Niger and Nigeria in their opening two games.

Amajita will now face Senegal in the semifinals of the under-20 Afcon.