Accused admits to firing shot that killed Aqeel Davids (9)

CAPE TOWN - The man who shot dead a nine-year-old boy in Ocean View, Cape Town, has cracked under cross-examination.

Dillion Petersen has confessed to firing the shot that killed Aqeel Davids in September 2017.

The boy was hit by a stray bullet, while his family was preparing for his grandmother’s wedding.

The 25-year-old initially denied any involvement in the shooting at the Davids family home.

In fact, he claimed to not have been in Ocean View that weekend, testifying that he was at a friend's party on the evening of the shooting.

On the stand though, he cracked during cross-examination by the State on Thursday, and admitted to having been the gunman who shot at the house after rival gangsters ran inside.

During the shooting, nine-year-old Aqeel was shot in the head and several other people were wounded.

Sentencing proceedings will commence next week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)