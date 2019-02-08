2 CT women hospitalised after being stabbed allegedly by Taxify driver

Lance Kruger says his daughter and her friend were on their way from Durbanville to Uitzicht in Brackenfell when the attack occurred near Okavango Road.

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town women are recovering in hospital after they were stabbed multiple times allegedly by a Taxify driver.

Lance Kruger says that his 19-year-old daughter and her 20-year-old friend were on their way from Durbanville to Uitzicht in Brackenfell on Wednesday when the attack occurred near Okavango Road.

He says that the driver of the Opel taxi stabbed them more than five times each and robbed them, disputing media reports that he was angered because they had no cash to pay him.

Kruger says that his daughter’s friend jumped out when the driver attacked her, while his daughter was taken to an isolated area where she was stabbed and robbed.

He says, fortunately, an ADT security vehicle and an ambulance passed by and rescued the women.

“He stabbed them five times each, stole their handbags, cellphones and left them for dead.”

Kruger claims violence against commuters is becoming more frequent in Cape Town.

“The contact book has to be screened they must know where they're coming from. These guys have to be bought to book, my daughter could’ve been killed.”

Taxify is aware of the incident and says it is sharing information with police that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)