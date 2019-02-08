2 alleged robbers fatally shot in Bryanston & Tembisa

In the first incident, four robbers tried to break into a house in Bryanston on Thursday night when the owner of the property opened fire killing one of the men instantly.

JOHANNESBURG - Two alleged robbers have been shot dead in separate incidents in Bryanston and Tembisa.

In the first incident, four robbers tried to break into a house in Bryanston on Thursday night when the owner of the property opened fire, killing one of the men instantly.

Police are now searching for his three accomplices.

Meanwhile, on the East Rand, four men were stopped in a roadblock in Tembisa also on Thursday night after allegedly going on a hijacking spree.

Police say the men had hijacked a VW Polo in Bramley as well as a BMW in Edenvale before they were stopped and opened fire on police.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “These vehicles were abandoned in Auckland Park. While the suspects were driving, they came across a roadblock where they fired shots at the police and the police fired back. One suspect was shot and killed and two others arrested. One, suspected to be an ex-convict, managed to escape.”

