10 years after Scorpions disbanded, Ramaphosa announces ‘corruption unit’
In his #Sona2019 on Thursday night Cyril Ramaphosa said there was an urgent need to establish a directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority.
CAPE TOWN - Ten years after the Scorpions were disbanded, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special directorate to deal with serious corruption.
In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night Cyril Ramaphosa said there was an urgent need to establish a directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
He says the new directorate will identify priority cases to investigate and recover the assets identified to be the proceeds of corruption.
Ramaphosa says he’s already met with the new prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi to discuss the establishment of the serious corruption unit.
LISTEN: NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'
It will bring together investigative and prosecutorial capacity from within government and the private sector, under a director that will report to Batohi.
He says the revelations emerging from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture are deeply disturbing.
The directorate will focus on the evidence emerging from a host of inquiries that have been initiated.
“Evidence of criminal activity that emerges must be evaluated by the criminal justice system. Where there is a basis to prosecute, prosecutions must follow swiftly.”
Ramaphosa says a proclamation setting out the directorate’s terms of reference will be promulgated soon.
President Cyril Ramaphosa&#... by on Scribd
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Why the EFF did not disrupt #Sona2019
-
Hadebe ‘very happy’ with unbundling of Eskom
-
[WATCH] Top 5 moments from Sona 2019
-
[MUST READ] President Ramaphosa's 2019 Sona
-
Hawks 'undeterred' by failure to find new evidence in Bosasa scandal
-
SA offshore gas find could yield 1 billion barrels, says Total
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.