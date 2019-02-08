10 years after Scorpions disbanded, Ramaphosa announces ‘corruption unit’

In his #Sona2019 on Thursday night Cyril Ramaphosa said there was an urgent need to establish a directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority.

CAPE TOWN - Ten years after the Scorpions were disbanded, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special directorate to deal with serious corruption.

In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night Cyril Ramaphosa said there was an urgent need to establish a directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

He says the new directorate will identify priority cases to investigate and recover the assets identified to be the proceeds of corruption.

Ramaphosa says he’s already met with the new prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi to discuss the establishment of the serious corruption unit.

LISTEN: NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'

It will bring together investigative and prosecutorial capacity from within government and the private sector, under a director that will report to Batohi.

He says the revelations emerging from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture are deeply disturbing.

The directorate will focus on the evidence emerging from a host of inquiries that have been initiated.

“Evidence of criminal activity that emerges must be evaluated by the criminal justice system. Where there is a basis to prosecute, prosecutions must follow swiftly.”

Ramaphosa says a proclamation setting out the directorate’s terms of reference will be promulgated soon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa&#... by on Scribd

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)