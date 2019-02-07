'You watch this space,' says Ramaphosa on revival of NPA, Sars, SAPS

The president said the government has acted to stabilise and restore the credibility of the NPA, SARS, the State Security Agency and the South African Police Service.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government has acted to stabilise and restore the credibility of the NPA, SARS, the State Security Agency and the South African Police Service.

He said government had to deal with the effects of state capture on vital state institutions, including our law enforcement agencies.

"We have appointed a new NDPP, Advocate Shamila Batohi, to lead the revival. She has been charged with leading the revival of the NPA," he said.

Ramaphosa adds that the State Security Agency will be reconfigured. It will comprise two arms - one for foreign and one for domestic intelligence.

Based on a report and recommendations of the high-level review panel on state security agencies, a number of steps will be announced to reconstitute a truly professional national capability whose tasks will defend and protect the people of South Africa and not party officials.

"Among the steps will be the re-establishment of the National Security Council, to be chaired by the president to ensure better coordination of intelligence and security-related functions of the state.

"We’ll also re-establish the two arms of our national service; one focusing on domestic and the other on foreign intelligence."

#SONA2019: FIVE TASKS THE PRESIDENT NEEDS US TO UNDERSTAND

The president identified five urgent tasks facing the country at this moment. These tasks, he says, will underpin everything we will do this year.

Working together, he says that we must undertake the following tasks:

We must accelerate inclusive growth and job creation.

Our history demands we should improve the education system and the skills we need to move into the future.

We are duty-bound to improve the lives of South Africans, especially poor South Africans.

We have no choice but to step up the fight against corruption and state capture.

We need to strengthen the capacity of the state to address the needs of the people.



BUSINESS CONSTRAINTS

As part of ongoing work to remove constraints to greater investment, Ramaphosa has established a team from the Presidency, Invest South Africa, National Treasury, Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation that will address the policy around legal, regulatory and administrative barriers.

This will improve the ease of doing business in South Africa. The team will report to the Cabinet monthly.

The World Bank has placed South Africa number 82 out of 190 that they have tracked with regards to doing business efficiently.

Ramaphosa says they want to be within the top 50 global performers within the next three years.