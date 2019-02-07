Wiaan Mulder in Proteas Tests squad for Sri Lanka
This is the only addition to the Proteas Test squad that scored a clean sweep 3-0 series victory over Pakistan earlier this season.
CAPE TOWN - The 20-year-old Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been added to the Proteas Test squad for the two-match Series against Sri Lanka starting next week.
Mulder was previously included in the squad for the Test Series against Australia last year but has still to make his debut, having been ruled out by injury for much of the current South African season.
This is the only addition to the Proteas Test squad that scored a clean sweep 3-0 series victory over Pakistan earlier this season.
Chief selector Linda Zondi explained his inclusion.
“Wiaan has been part of our strategic thinking in developing a batting all-rounder for the Test squad for some time. His injury in the white ball series against Zimbabwe last year came at an unfortunate time and we are gradually working him back into the Proteas set-up.
“We never want to rush players back from injury because that can be counter-productive, but he has now had a couple of good weeks of action in the 4-Day Domestic Series. For the same reason, we are not going to rush Lungi Ngidi back into international action until he has had the time to gain full match fitness. After the convincing victory against Pakistan, the selectors are looking to exercise consistency in the squad and at the same time to strengthen it through the inclusion of Mulder.”
The first test begins in Durban on 13 February, the second Test will also be on the coast in Port Elizabeth.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Body recovered from wreck of Sala plane: UK investigators
-
Man City go top of the Premier League with win at Everton
-
Malcom rescues draw for Barcelona in cup semi against Real
-
England defence coach Mitchell warns against complacency
-
[WATCH] EWN On The Couch: Chester Williams on Varsity Cup & coaching styles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.