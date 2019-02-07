Wiaan Mulder in Proteas Tests squad for Sri Lanka

This is the only addition to the Proteas Test squad that scored a clean sweep 3-0 series victory over Pakistan earlier this season.

CAPE TOWN - The 20-year-old Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been added to the Proteas Test squad for the two-match Series against Sri Lanka starting next week.

Mulder was previously included in the squad for the Test Series against Australia last year but has still to make his debut, having been ruled out by injury for much of the current South African season.

Chief selector Linda Zondi explained his inclusion.

“Wiaan has been part of our strategic thinking in developing a batting all-rounder for the Test squad for some time. His injury in the white ball series against Zimbabwe last year came at an unfortunate time and we are gradually working him back into the Proteas set-up.

“We never want to rush players back from injury because that can be counter-productive, but he has now had a couple of good weeks of action in the 4-Day Domestic Series. For the same reason, we are not going to rush Lungi Ngidi back into international action until he has had the time to gain full match fitness. After the convincing victory against Pakistan, the selectors are looking to exercise consistency in the squad and at the same time to strengthen it through the inclusion of Mulder.”

The first test begins in Durban on 13 February, the second Test will also be on the coast in Port Elizabeth.