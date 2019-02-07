Who's who in Mboweni's new Sars commissioner panel

The seven-member panel is chaired by Trevor Manuel and among those helping Manuel is Judge Dennis Davis.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has appointed a high-level panel to interview and recommend candidates for the South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner to President Cyril Ramaphosa and is expected to submit its report in just a few weeks’ time.

The seven-member panel is chaired by Trevor Manuel and among those helping Manuel is Judge Dennis Davis and Ismael Momoniat both of whom made submissions at the Nugent Inquiry.

But who are they?

Trevor Manuel:

Manuel served as Minister of Finance from 1996 to 2009, during the presidencies of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe. From 2009-2014, he served as Minister in the Presidency for the National Planning Commission under former President Jacob Zuma.

He has recently served as one of Ramaphosa’s investment envoys to help attract investors to South Africa.

Angela Bester:

Bester is an independent business consultant.

Bester served as Director-General of Social Development, Director-General in the Public Service Commission and Deputy Director-General on Land Affairs in the South African National Government.

Dennis Davis:

Dennis served as personal chair of Commercial Law at the University of Cape Town in 1977. He was appointed a judge of the High Court in 1998 and as president of the Competition Appeal Court in 2000.

He is currently a member of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Structure of South Africa.

Sindi Mabaso-Koyana:

Mabaso-Koyana is the chairperson of the African Women Chartered Accountants (AWCA) Investment Holding Company; a chartered accountant with experience in the public and private sector.

She is the non-executive chairperson of Advanced Group of Companies and non-executive member of MTN Zakhele Futhi with experience in the public and private sector.

She is also the chairperson of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants task team and the deputy chairperson of the Fifa audit & compliance committee as part of the governance reform process.

Ismail Momoniat:

Momoniat participated in drafting the Public Finance Management Act.

Momoniat is currently head of Tax and Financial Sector at Treasury. He is responsible for financial sector development financial services, financial stability and economic tax analysis.

Thandi Orleyn:

Orleyn served as a non-executive director on the Reserve Bank and business executive in the financial sector.

She is currently a non-executive member of BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd, Tokiso Dispute Settlement (Pty) Ltd and Industrial Development Corporation of SA, Toyota SA (Pty) Ltd, Toyota Financial Services (SA) Ltd and Ceramic Industries Ltd.

Fezekile V. Tshiqi:

Tshiqi is a director and executive in the private sector.

Tshiqi served as the group human resources director and executive director of Nampak Cartons & Labels between 2009-2017.