[WATCH] Why the EFF did not disrupt #Sona2019

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has explained why his party did not disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.

Last month, the EFF vowed to turn Thursday evening's opening of Parliament into a question and answer session if Ramaphosa does not fully explain links to controversial facilities management company, Bosasa, before he takes to the podium.

Last year, Ramaphosa wrote to the National Assembly to clarify an answer he gave to a Democratic Alliance (DA) question in the House regarding the work his son, Andile Ramaphosa, does for the company.

It then emerged that the company had in fact sponsored his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.

After the president's speech, Malema was asked why his party had not followed through on its threat.

"Well, the president after the EFF press conference has an interview with eNCA, answered the questions, went to the Public Protector and released the statement he gave to her. This is the president who says to all of us 'I'm available to account' and that's what we're saying. The president must account and if he's not going to account for the Bosasa issues, we're going to ask him here.

"But why ask him here if he's already accounted? We've made this point very clear. The man must account and if he doesn't account, we'll ask him in Parliament. he accounted on eNCA, he accounted to the Public Protector and if that wasn't enough, he released what he told the Public Protector, that's why the EFF was happy to sit and listen. We may not be happy with the answer but he accounted, unlike the arrogance of the previous regime."