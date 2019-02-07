[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers Sona 2019

The president is delivering the annual State of the Nation Address before Parliament.

Sona is a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament and provides the president with an opportunity to speak to the nation on the general state of South Africa, to reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters within the domestic and global contexts, to account to the nation on the work of government and to set out government’s programme of action.

WATCH: Sona 2019