US cuts Cameroon military aid following human rights violations

Amnesty International and global media outlets have shown footage of Cameroonian soldiers shooting and killing civilians, including women with children strapped to their backs.

PRETORIA - The United States (US) is cutting some of its military aid to Cameroon following evidence of human rights violations.

Amnesty International and global media outlets have shown footage of Cameroonian soldiers shooting and killing civilians, including women with children strapped to their backs.

Cameroon’s a key security partner of the US.

Three hundred US marines are training Cameroonian troops fighting Boko Haram coming into the north of the country from neighbouring Nigeria.

But Cameroon’s English-speaking minority claims it’s being marginalised and radical elements within this group are seeking to secede.

In parts of the southwest, security experts say the country is close to civil war.

Washington is saying it will not condone executions, attacks on civilians and burning villages.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)