Taylor Swift's intruder sentenced to six months in jail

Roger Alvarado pleaded guilty to attempted burglary last year after being accused of breaking into the 29-year-old singer's New York City home.

LONDON - Taylor Swift's home intruder has been sentenced to six months in jail after he broke into her New York home last year.

Roger Alvarado pleaded guilty to attempted burglary last year after being accused of breaking into the 29-year-old singer's New York City home.

A Manhattan District Attorney's Office spokesperson said in a statement that Alvarado had been sentenced on Tuesday, and would be serving six months in jail before he then goes on probation for five years.

Alvarado also has to abide by a protection order for the next eight years.

The 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to attempted burglary on 7 December last year, after being arrested in April and charged with stalking in the first degree, burglary, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespassing in the third degree.

At the time, it was claimed Alvarado gained entry to the home of the Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker before he allegedly took a shower and fell asleep in a bed in the apartment.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed on 7 December: "Today, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. He was promised a sentence of 6 months in jail and five years of probation. His probation will be served in Florida and a condition of the probation is the completion of a mental health treatment program."

Alvarado isn't the first person to face charges over allegedly stalking Swift in 2017, Mohammed Jaffar was arrested for stalking and burglary after having allegedly followed the Bad Blood hitmaker for months.

Another of the singer's alleged stalkers, Frank Andrew Hoover, was sentenced to 10 years probation in 2018 after he was accused of threatening to kill the singer.