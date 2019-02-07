Still no Muslim cemetery in Quebec two years after mosque attack
The land had been chosen in 2017 for a new cemetery about 40 kilometres from the capital of Canada's Quebec province, but the project was rejected in a referendum.
QUEBEC CITY - Two years after six people were killed in an attack at the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, the local Canadian Muslim community still does not have its own cemetery to bury their dead.
The land had been chosen in 2017 for a new cemetery about 40 kilometres from the capital of Canada's Quebec province, but the project was rejected in a referendum.
Quebec City later sold land adjacent to a Catholic cemetery to the mosque, but its opening has been delayed by technical issues.
"In this area, the water table is a little too high," explained Frederic Fournier, spokesman for Quebec's environment ministry.
The Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec (CCIQ), he said, "must propose a solution to lower the water table to prevent the coffins from coming into contact with the groundwater and avoid contamination."
CCIQ president Boufeldja Benabdallah said it is pressing ahead but the water woes could take a few more months to resolve.
Once opened, the new cemetery will be able to accommodate a few hundred burials. "The graveyard will be good to use for 50 years," he said.
"In years past, there were only two options for the deceased," Mohamed Labidi, a former president of the CCIQ, told AFP.
Either their remains were repatriated to their birth country -- the six killed in the 2017 mosque shooting had emigrated to Canada -- or they were buried at a Muslim cemetery in Montreal, about 250 kilometres from Quebec City.
He stressed the importance for members of his community to be buried in an all-Muslim cemetery. "It really needs to have a cemetery, for the stability of the Muslim community," he said.
Of the six victims of the January 2017 attack, "five people have been repatriated to their home country and one is buried at the Muslim cemetery in Montreal," said Benabdallah.
They were all dual nationals, two from Algeria, two Guineans, one Moroccan and one Tunisian.
There are currently only two Muslim cemeteries in Quebec province, both located in Montreal, despite a large Muslim population estimated to be 243,000.
Popular in World
-
Body recovered from wreck of Sala plane: UK investigators
-
US poised to carry out first execution of 2019
-
Another South African detained in China on visa related charges
-
Cyril Ramaphosa takes indirect swipe at Gupta family
-
Two dead in Australia floods as fresh warning issued
-
The Queen to be evacuated in case of Brexit unrest - media
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.