State Security Agency to be revamped, Ramaphosa announces
The president told Parliament during his State of the Nation Address that government will establish two arms of the intelligence service to focus on domestic and foreign intelligence.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a revamp of the State Security Agency.
He told Parliament during his State of the Nation Address that government will establish two arms of the intelligence service to focus on domestic and foreign intelligence.
Last year, he appointed a high-level review panel to assess the State Security Agency's mandate.
It was chaired by former minister Sydney Mufamadi and was tasked with assessing the mandate, capacity and organisational integrity of the agency.
The president says he will soon act on the recommendations of the high-level review panel of the State Security Agency.
"I will soon be announcing a number of urgent steps to enable the reconstitution of a professional national intelligence capability for South Africa."
He says the National Security Council will be re-established to ensure the better coordination of the intelligence and security-related functions of the state.
"We will also re-establish the two arms of our intelligence service - one focusing on domestic intelligence and the other one focusing on foreign intelligence."
The president is convinced that this will assist with ensuring a responsible and accountable national intelligence capability.
READ: President Ramaphosa’s Sona 2019 full speech
State of the Nation Address... by on Scribd
Timeline
