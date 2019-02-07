South Africans will go to the polls on 8 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during his 2019 State of the Nation Address before Parliament on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has proclaimed 8 May as the date for the 2019 elections.

"In a few months time, South Africans will go to the polls for the sixth time in our democracy to vote for national and provincial governments.

"This is an opportunity for our people to exercise their hard-won right to determine the direction of this country.

"I have engaged with the Independent Electoral Commission and also with the Premiers of all provinces, and intend to proclaim the 8th of May 2019 as the date of the election.

"We wish to remind all eligible South Africans who have not yet registered as voters that they still have until the proclamation of the election date to register."

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officially launched the polls in Midrand on Thursday on 10 January.

The commission said at the time that it had hoped the president would announce the date for the 2019 elections before the end of January.

Over 280 political parties have registered to contest the provincial and national elections.

