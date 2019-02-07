SONA2019: Politicians, dignitaries step out in style on Parly red carpet

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he hopes President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks about plans to address the high unemployment rate during the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he hopes President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks about plans to address the high unemployment rate during the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Politicians and dignitaries are slowly making their way to Parliament for the Sona.

Ramaphosa is set to start speaking at 7pm tonight.

Maimane has brought his mother who is matching his blue suit in a striking blue flowing dress with diamantés on it.

Natalie Maimane is also at her husband's side, looking fresh in a crisp white jumpsuit perfect for Thursday’s sweltering Cape Town heat.

The DA leader of the official opposition is hoping that Ramaphosa addresses unemployment rates and the Bosasa saga.

“And one of the key reasons why South Africans can’t get work is because of the high levels of corruption. What happens with Bosasa [and] the level of state capture that’s committed by the ANC? So, tonight we’ve got to have a plan to address corruption. If you can arrest someone from Bosasa, let’s arrest the politicians who will be here tonight.”

Meanwhile, DA MP Natasha Mazzone has also opted for a cool colour, clad in a light pink boobtube dress. She too is hoping Ramaphosa speaks about state capture.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighter’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu told Eyewitness News what he expects to hear from tonight’s Sona.

“There seems to be a lack of direction in terms of what he [Ramaphosa] wants to achieve, and we will hear what are the commitments he makes. The good thing is that this is possibly the last time he’ll ever speak as the president of the republic because the ANC is unlikely to come back as the government after the general elections.”

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.