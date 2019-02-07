Sona2019: Opposition ready to hear Ramaphosa's plan on corruption

Since the start of his Presidency, he’s established three commissions of inquiry into corruption at the revenue service, the NPA and the PIC.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties say they are expecting President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak decisively about the corruption allegations involving his executive when he delivers his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night.

Since the start of his Presidency, he’s established three commissions of inquiry into corruption at the revenue service, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Public Investment Corporation.

But it’s the inquiry into state capture established in the last days of Jacob Zuma’s Presidency that has delivered the most damning bombshells in recent weeks.

Opposition parties say Thursday, there will be an elephant in the room that Ramaphosa just can’t afford to ignore.

Just as all the attention was focused on the Gupta family and the grip they had on the Zuma administration, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry has been unravelling the real extent of state capture’s tentacles to facilities management company Bosasa.

Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen says it’s a topic the president can’t afford to dodge.

“I think it’s going to be impossible to not, in some way, deal with this matter in the State of the Nation Address, not only talk about it but what he’s going to do with those ministers.”

Inkatha Freedom Party chief whip Narend Singh agrees: “What we would like to see is some of the ministers that are fingered in some of these transgressions still can be removed from Cabinet, and that he has not done.”

He says the corruption revelations involving Cabinet ministers will test how Ramaphosa plans to manage the factions within the ANC.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)