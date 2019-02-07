Sona2019: DA seeks clarity from Ramaphosa on ANC policy, economic stimulus

The official opposition says that it is not expecting any bold announcements in President Cyril Ramaphosa's second State of the Nation address on Thursday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen says that the president has not delivered on all the promises he made in his inaugural address just under a year ago.

The party says it is concerned that since that address, youth unemployment has increased.

#Sona2019 The DA’s John Steenhuisen assessing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first year in office. LD pic.twitter.com/zsuXKOy93h — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019

Tonight, the DA wants the president to explain what he's going to do to stimulate the economy again.

The DA says that there are still many core foundational issues that Cyril Ramaphosa has to address to grow the economy again and bold moves will be needed.

These include an education system that is not producing the skills needed by the labour market.

"He's been good at shifting the sentiment but until the fundamental impediments to economic growth are dealt with, that sentiment is not going to be enough to sustain the economy in the long term."

Steenhuisen says that Ramaphosa will also need to clear up policy uncertainty following the African National Congress (ANC)'s manifesto launch last month.