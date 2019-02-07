#Sona2019 & state capture: Firmer teeth for NPA to deal with serious corruption
The president said the new National Director of Public Prosecutions will establish a directorate to deal with serious corruption.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramphosa said on Thursday during his State of the Nation Address that the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi would be developing a new directorate in her office to deal with serious corruption.
This came after the president said the “revelations emerging from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and other commissions are deeply disturbing, for they reveal a breadth and depth of criminal wrongdoing that challenges the very foundation of our democratic state”.
This is what he said in his speech on the matter.
“We commend … commissions for the work they are doing, often under challenging circumstances, to uncover the truth.
"These commissions need to be able to do their work without any hindrance, and we call on all those people who are in a position to assist them in their investigations to make themselves available.
"While these commissions will in time make findings and recommendations in line with their mandates, evidence of criminal activity that emerges must be evaluated by the criminal justice system.
"Where there is a basis to prosecute, prosecutions must follow swiftly and stolen public funds must be recovered urgently.
"To this end, we have agreed with the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, that there is an urgent need to establish in the office of the NDPP an investigating directorate dealing with serious corruption and associated offences, in accordance with section 7 of the NPA Act.
"I will soon be promulgating a proclamation that will set out the specific terms of reference of the directorate.
"In broad terms, the directorate will focus on the evidence that has emerged from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, other commissions and disciplinary inquiries.
"It will identify priority cases to investigate and prosecute and will recover assets identified to be the proceeds of corruption.
"The directorate will bring together a range of investigatory and prosecutorial capacity from within government and in the private sector under an investigating director reporting to the NDPP.
"In the longer term, we will work with the NPA and other agencies of law enforcement to develop a more enduring solution that will strengthen the capacity of the criminal justice system to deal with corruption."
READ: President Ramaphosa’s Sona 2019 full speech
State of the Nation Address... by on Scribd
Popular in Politics
-
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers Sona 2019
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: I will sing Thuma Mina if EFF wins elections
-
#Sona2019: Politicians, dignitaries step out in style on Parly red carpet
-
[MUST READ] President Ramaphosa's 2019 Sona
-
#Sona2019: No snacks or speaker’s dinner for MPs tonight
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.