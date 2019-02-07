Sona2019: ANC interested in job creation, economic growth

When Cyril Ramaphosa takes centre stage in Parliament, his own party will be hoping for details on his plans to create jobs and grow the economy.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) is hoping job creation and growing the economy will be at the centre of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Ramaphosa has, over the last few months, launched a number of initiatives aimed at kickstarting South Africa's ailing economy which he is expected to reflect on when he delivers his speech on Thursday evening.

Last year, Ramaphosa outlined a series of interventions and summits to address the issues and he’ll have to report back to Parliament and the nation on the progress made.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said the president’s investment drive and other initiatives could be key initiatives in creating jobs.

He said: “Growing the economy to ensure that there are jobs for the jobless in our country.”

Mthembu said the president should also touch on some key aspects outlined in the ANC’s election manifesto as the party heads to the polls.

“The ANC manifesto is very focused on matters relating to the economy.”

Thursday’s Sona will be the first of two this year, the second will be held after elections.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)