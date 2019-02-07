#Sona2019: ANC interested in job creation, economic growth
When Cyril Ramaphosa takes centre stage in Parliament, his own party will be hoping for details on his plans to create jobs and grow the economy.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) is hoping job creation and growing the economy will be at the centre of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Ramaphosa has, over the last few months, launched a number of initiatives aimed at kickstarting South Africa's ailing economy which he is expected to reflect on when he delivers his speech on Thursday evening.
When Ramaphosa takes centre stage in Parliament, his own party will be hoping for details on his plans to create jobs and grow the economy.
Last year, Ramaphosa outlined a series of interventions and summits to address the issues and he’ll have to report back to Parliament and the nation on the progress made.
WATCH: All systems go for Sona 2019
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said the president’s investment drive and other initiatives could be key initiatives in creating jobs.
He said: “Growing the economy to ensure that there are jobs for the jobless in our country.”
Mthembu said the president should also touch on some key aspects outlined in the ANC’s election manifesto as the party heads to the polls.
“The ANC manifesto is very focused on matters relating to the economy.”
Thursday’s Sona will be the first of two this year, the second will be held after elections.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
#Bosasa: NPA says Linda Mti ordered to hand himself over to police
-
[WATCH] Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I'm disappointed'
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
-
Mother of Sans Souci pupil opens assault case against teacher
-
Parents, teachers urged not to interfere in Valhalla sexual abuse case
-
[WATCH] BLF leader: We can't mourn white lives while inequality persists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.