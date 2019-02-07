Sona ideal opportunity for Ramaphosa to clarify Bosasa payment, says DA

The DA says the Sona is the opportune time for the president to take the nation in his confidence and clarify the matter.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says a Bosasa payment of R500,000 will continue to be a dark cloud over President Cyril Ramaphosa's head unless he addresses it tonight.

The DA says the State of the Nation Address (Sona) is the opportune time for Ramaphosa to take the nation in his confidence and clarify the matter.

Ramaphosa said in a statement to the Public Protector that he “did not deliberately mislead Parliament’ regarding the R500,000 Bosasa contribution to his 2017 African National Congress presidential campaign.

His statement followed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's confirmation that she would investigate whether Ramaphosa had lied about the campaign donation received from controversial facilities company now trading as African Global Operations.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “If the president were to show bold leadership, I think he must address this dark cloud hanging over his head regarding the Bosasa issue, this will be an opportune moment for him to do so. It will also show that he’s being transparent and there’s nothing to hide because it was in Parliament where he misled the house.”