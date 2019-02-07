Sona ideal opportunity for Ramaphosa to clarify Bosasa payment, says DA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 39°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Sona ideal opportunity for Ramaphosa to clarify Bosasa payment, says DA

The DA says the Sona is the opportune time for the president to take the nation in his confidence and clarify the matter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspecting the state of readiness around Parliament ahead of his State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly. Picture: AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa inspecting the state of readiness around Parliament ahead of his State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly. Picture: AFP
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says a Bosasa payment of R500,000 will continue to be a dark cloud over President Cyril Ramaphosa's head unless he addresses it tonight.

The DA says the State of the Nation Address (Sona) is the opportune time for Ramaphosa to take the nation in his confidence and clarify the matter.

Ramaphosa said in a statement to the Public Protector that he “did not deliberately mislead Parliament’ regarding the R500,000 Bosasa contribution to his 2017 African National Congress presidential campaign.

His statement followed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's confirmation that she would investigate whether Ramaphosa had lied about the campaign donation received from controversial facilities company now trading as African Global Operations.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “If the president were to show bold leadership, I think he must address this dark cloud hanging over his head regarding the Bosasa issue, this will be an opportune moment for him to do so. It will also show that he’s being transparent and there’s nothing to hide because it was in Parliament where he misled the house.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA