SIU spots merit in probing more Bosasa, govt contracts

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit ( SIU) says given the damning evidence coming out the state capture commission, it’s considering asking the president to authorise more investigations into dodgy contracts Bosasa entered into with government departments.

Five people, including former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi, appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday on charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud.

They're accused of involvement in the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to facilities company Bosasa by the Correctional Services Department.

The SIU’s Andy Mothibi says the unit is closely monitoring all evidence at the Zondo Commission.

“There are various contracts Bosasa entered into across government. The evidence indicates that there may be merit from looking into all those contracts.”

The SIU has also welcomed the arrests of the five men. Mothibi says this will send a strong message to those involved in corruption.

SIU spokesperson Nazreen Pandor adds: “The SIU welcomes the action by the Hawks for arresting those fingered in the SIU investigation which is almost a decade ago.”

The arrests follow Agrizzi’s testimony at the commission probing corruption, as well as the establishment teams – assigned by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority – to solely focus on the evidence shared.

Agrizzi’s explosive testimony at the commission implicated former South African Airways board chair Dudu Myeni and the African National Congress (ANC) in corruption and bribery, amongst others. Eyewitness News understands that the Hawks and the NPA have been in talks with Agrizzi from November last year already.

Agrizzi claimed that Bosasa, now called the African Global Group, laundered money and used to pay bribes of up to R6 million every month.

Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela and Robinson Nqola.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)