Search for missing Muizenberg woman Lesley-Anne Williams continues

Lesley-Anne Williams was last seen leaving the home she shared with her boyfriend in Dawn Road, Capricorn on 14 January.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit are searching for leads that could trace a 24-year-old Muizenberg woman.

Lesley-Anne Williams was last seen leaving the home she shared with her boyfriend in Dawn Road, Capricorn on 14 January.

The unit’s Candice Van der Rheede says: “We’ll be doing a door-to-door on Saturday morning, and handing out flyers just in case someone had seen her. She was last on 14 January, apparently when she left her home but on Wednesday our members found out that she was dropped off at a taxi rank.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)