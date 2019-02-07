Sans Souci teacher, learner suspended over slap incident

The girl's mother has opened a criminal complaint of assault, while the teacher has also laid a complaint with police against the learner.

CAPE TOWN - The teacher and school girl at the centre of a violent incident caught on camera have been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

A video on social media shows the 16-year old's teacher smack her in the face in a full classroom.

The girl's mother has opened a criminal complaint of assault, while the teacher has also laid a complaint with police against the learner.

The school governing body is investigating the incident, while the mother has taken a more serious step by turning to police.

More to follow.