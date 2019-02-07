SA offshore gas find could yield 1 billion barrels, says Total
The company has announced that it has made a massive gas condensate discovery.
CAPE TOWN - Oil company Total says its South African offshore discovery could contain one billion barrels of total resources, which will significantly boost this country's oil and gas supplies.
This is after drilling at its Brulpadda prospects in the Outeniqua basin, about 175 kilometers off the coast of Southern Africa.
This is seen as a major economic boost, which will benefit local fuel supplies.
Total says that it encountered 57 metres of net gas condensate, with the well then extending to a final depth of over 3,600 meters.
Total's senior vice president for exploration, Kevin McLachlan, says that the company then opened a new world-class gas and oil operation.
In turn, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has welcomed the announcement, as the country imports most of its refined petroleum products and crude oil.
PetroSA says that the proximity of the find to Mossel Bay's gas-to-liquid plant is also a major development, as its refinery is currently running below 50% of its design capacity.
Total says that it is now positioned to test several follow-on prospects on the same block.
