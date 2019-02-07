Ramaphosa calls on law enforcement to thoroughly investigate DUT shooting
On Tuesday, 20-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela was gunned down during violent clashes between students and private security officers outside DUT’s Steve Biko campus.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the fatal shooting of a student this week at Durban University of Technology (DUT) during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament on Thursday evening.
The president has sent his condolences to Madonsela’s family, saying government was concerned about developments on some campuses this week, especially reports of violence and intimidation following students’ protests at several universities over the scrapping of historical debt, accommodation, and issues around the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and call on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident,” Ramaphosa said.
With challenges over the implementation of fee-free higher education announced in December 2017, the president said stabilising the business processes of NSFAS be a priority of government in the coming year to ensure it is “properly capacitated to carry out its critical role in supporting eligible students.”
Ramaphosa has also called on student representatives and university authorities to work together to find solutions to the challenges that students are facing.
