Questions over why Bosasa's Gavin Watson not among those arrested

JOHANNESBURG - Five arrests have been made in connection with the Bosasa corruption scandal but political parties have questioned why the company’s boss Gavin Watson is not among the arrested.

The group appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday. Two more arrests are still pending.

Political parties widely welcomed the arrests of five men, including former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, linked to corruption at the company and the Department of Correctional Services.

However, there were questions about the timing of the arrests, with some asking why they were made 10 years after the Special Investigating Unit concluded its investigation.

The Congress of the People’s Denis Bloom said: “I don’t think there is anything fishy here because everything is already in the hands of the Zondo Commission.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also welcomed the arrests but asked why Watson wasn't arrested.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone said: “We are deeply perplexed by reports that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson is not amongst those arrested despite most of the testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry placing him at the very centre of the entire scheme.”

The Hawks are expecting to make more arrests with the case postponed to 27 March.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)