Public violence case against 4 DUT students struck from court roll
The students were arrested on Tuesday during demonstrations near the Steve Biko campus in Durban.
DURBAN - The case against four Durban University of Technology (DUT) students has been struck from the court roll for further investigations to continue.
The four were charged with public violence after being accused of throwing stones at officials and damaging university property.
Twenty-one-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela was shot and later died in hospital after a private security guard allegedly pulled out his weapon and opened fire during clashes between students and the authorities.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele says that the case has now been moved to the provincial head office for further investigation, which will also include the charge of murder for the death of Madonsela.
“The four students appeared at the Durban Magistrates Court where the matter was struck from the court roll pending investigation. The matter has now been transferred to the provincial organised crime unit with the murder case and public violence case.”
Students have been protesting that institutions of higher learning should allow those with historical debt to register along with the improvement of specific residences, and for allowances to be paid.
Meanwhile, management at DUT has urged applicants to register online as their doors will remain closed until further notice.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
