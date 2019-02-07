Popular Topics
Police: 'Still too dangerous to attempt rescue at Gloria Coal Mine'

Six people died and another person was taken to hospital after a gas explosion at the abandoned mine on Wednesday.

The Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga. Picture: Sifiso Zulu/EWN
The Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga. Picture: Sifiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG: - Mpumalanga police say that it is still too dangerous for rescue teams to go underground at the abandoned Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga to free an estimated more than 20 trapped people.

Six people died and another person was taken to hospital after a gas explosion at the abandoned mine on Wednesday.

Police say that the men went underground with the intention of stealing copper cables.

An inquest docket has been opened.

The police's Leonard Hlathi: "We need to conduct post-mortem so that we can ascertain the cause of death. Currently, we have not linked any person to the next-of-kin, that means that we currently don't know where they [the victims] come from. Up until that is done, we'll be able to ascertain that ourselves [sic]."

