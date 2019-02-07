Police: 'Still too dangerous to attempt rescue at Gloria Coal Mine'
Six people died and another person was taken to hospital after a gas explosion at the abandoned mine on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG: - Mpumalanga police say that it is still too dangerous for rescue teams to go underground at the abandoned Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga to free an estimated more than 20 trapped people.
Six people died and another person was taken to hospital after a gas explosion at the abandoned mine on Wednesday.
Police say that the men went underground with the intention of stealing copper cables.
An inquest docket has been opened.
The police's Leonard Hlathi: "We need to conduct post-mortem so that we can ascertain the cause of death. Currently, we have not linked any person to the next-of-kin, that means that we currently don't know where they [the victims] come from. Up until that is done, we'll be able to ascertain that ourselves [sic]."
Rescue mission at the abandoned #GloriaCoalMine in Mpumalanga have been put on hold due to toxic gas leakages SZU pic.twitter.com/As6ACvDRy6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019
#GloriaCoalMine The transformer has also been cut inside. pic.twitter.com/b2nqfRI3zi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019
#GloriaCoalMine Inside the substation. pic.twitter.com/MuNY81JbzR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Fire burning at Holy Cross Primary School in Cape Town
-
[WATCH] Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I'm disappointed'
-
Questions over why Bosasa's Gavin Watson not among those arrested
-
SA offshore gas find could yield 1 billion barrels, says Total
-
#Sona2019: No snacks or speaker’s dinner for MPs tonight
-
Student protests flare up again at Wits University
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.