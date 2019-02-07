Popular Topics
Police probe stabbing of 2 men at Hermanus court

Two men have been injured, who were then transported to hospital for further treatment.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hermanus police detectives are investigating a case of assault following a stabbing outside the Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Two men have been injured, who were then transported to hospital for further treatment.

It has been alleged that scanners used to detect weapons at the entrance of the court were out of order on this day.

Arrests are yet to be made.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Hermanus police are investigating a case of assault of grievous bodily harm after two men aged 32 and 38 were stabbed outside Hermanus Magistrates Court yesterday. Both victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

