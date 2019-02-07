Popular Topics
Pitch Black Afro’s bail bid postponed to secure pathology report

The defense is arguing that the State has no evidence that Ngcobo murdered his wife or that he had assaulted her.

FILE: Hip-Hop artist Pitch Black Afro appears in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 15 January. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The murder case against musician Thulani Ngcobo, also known as Pitch Black Afro, has been postponed once again, this time to secure a report from a pathologist.

Ngcobo made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon where he was applying for bail.

He's accused of the premeditated murder of his wife Trisha Modisane, whose body was found in a B&B in the Joburg CBD on New Year’s Eve.

Dressed in jeans and a black jacket, Ngcobo appeared exhausted during his bail hearing.

His lawyer Meshack Maluleke asked the court for time to secure the services of a pathologist.

The defense is arguing that the State has no evidence that Ngcobo murdered his wife or that he had assaulted her.

It claims that while the musician’s wife sustained bruises, they were not inflicted by the accused, adding that she may have sustained them earlier when she left their room following an argument.

The case has been postponed to 21 February.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

