PICInquiry: Fedusa to probe corruption claims against Dennis George

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says it will conduct both an internal and external investigation into allegations of corruption against suspended general secretary Dennis George.

George has been placed on special leave after allegedly benefiting in a deal between the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and controversial Ayo Technology Solutions.

Fedusa has appointed an independent team to look into the allegations but is adamant it never gave any instruction for the acquisition of the shares on the union's behalf.

Fedusa's deputy general secretary Riefdah Ajam said: “A formal internal and external investigation has been immediately executed and the outcomes of the report to be presented to Fedusa will then be further communicated to the media anytime from 25-26 February.”

