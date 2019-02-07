#PICInquiry: Fedusa to probe corruption claims against Dennis George
Fedusa has appointed a team to look into the allegations but he is adamant it never gave any instruction for the acquisition of the shares on the union's behalf.
JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says it will conduct both an internal and external investigation into allegations of corruption against suspended general secretary Dennis George.
George has been placed on special leave after allegedly benefiting in a deal between the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and controversial Ayo Technology Solutions.
Fedusa has appointed an independent team to look into the allegations but is adamant it never gave any instruction for the acquisition of the shares on the union's behalf.
Fedusa's deputy general secretary Riefdah Ajam said: “A formal internal and external investigation has been immediately executed and the outcomes of the report to be presented to Fedusa will then be further communicated to the media anytime from 25-26 February.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom to meet with union reps over alleged retrenchments
-
Questions over why Bosasa's Gavin Watson not among those arrested
-
[UPDATE] Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Mti among 7 arrested by Hawks
-
#Sona2019: ANC interested in job creation, economic growth
-
Who's who in Mboweni's new Sars commissioner panel
-
SIU welcomes arrest of five suspects in Bosasa corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.