PE man killed, daughter (7) wounded in attack at home

CAPE TOWN - A 35-year-old man was shot and killed and his seven-year-old daughter sustained injuries during a house attack in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

It is alleged that two armed men entered a house in Uitenhage through a bedroom window.

It is further said that the suspects fatally shot Lunga Pongoma who was asleep in the bedroom, and some of the bullets grazed his 7-year-old daughter in the upper body.

She was later rushed to the hospital.

The police's Majola Nkohli: "Police have opened a murder and attempted murder case for investigation and they're urging anyone with information to contact 083 336 1086."

No one has been arrested at this stage.