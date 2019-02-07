Parents, teachers urged not to interfere in Valhalla sexual abuse case

A 55-year-old grade six teacher has been removed from the Valhalla Primary School after being implicated in the abuse of dozens of girls, aged between 10 and 13.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has appealed to parents at a Centurion school rocked by allegations of sexual abuse to give authorities space to do their work.

Police are investigating a case of sexual assault against the educator.

The department’s Steve Mabona has cautioned parents from the primary school against interfering with the work of law enforcement agencies.

“We must desist from coaching our children on what to say.”

Mabona has also warned the department’s own officials.

“Teachers, our officials, anyone who is not a police officer must not interfere.”

Last year, a former Soweto school guard accused of sexually abusing dozens of young girls from the AB Xuma Primary was acquitted of all charges against him due to insufficient evidence.

The department says it has learnt from its mistakes.

