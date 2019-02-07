Nigerian court adjourns MTN case until 26 March

MTN faces the demand from the country’s attorney general, a claim which the company has said is without merit.

LAGOS - A judge has adjourned a Lagos court case between South African telecoms firm MTN Group and Nigeria’s attorney general over a $2 billion tax demand until 26 March, the court said on Thursday.

Nigeria handed MTN the tax bill in September, but the company said the attorney general had exceeded his powers in making the demand.