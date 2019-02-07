Nigeria’s military given warning as polls approach
Africa’s most-populous country votes on 16 February in elections that see President Muhammadu Buhari stand for a second term against former vice-president Atiku Abubakar.
ABUJA - Nigeria’s military was on Thursday told to remain impartial in upcoming elections, as the main parties traded accusations and tensions mounted about possible violence and vote-rigging.
Defence spokesperson John Agim told reporters the armed forces reaffirmed “its neutrality, impartiality and strict adherence to professional conduct” before, during and after the vote.
He promised “zero tolerance to unprofessional conduct”, including fraternising with political parties.
“Any military personnel who is not on essential duty that is found on the military uniform on election day will be arrested and face the full wrath of a military justice system,” he added.
Africa’s most-populous country votes on 16 February in elections that see President Muhammadu Buhari stand for a second term against former vice-president Atiku Abubakar.
Fraud accusations and violence have marred elections since civilian rule was restored in 1999 but observers say the 2015 election in which Buhari triumphed was free and fair.
This time, Abubakar and his main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have accused Buhari’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to rig the vote.
The APC has countered by alleging the PDP is looking to foment unrest.
Nigeria has had six successful military coups since independence from Britain in 1960, leading to decades of army rule that blighted development and fostered corruption.
Buhari is a former army general who ousted the civilian leader in December 1983 and headed a military government for some 20 months.
As civilian president, he has been accused of using security agencies to target political opponents.
Nigeria’s military is officially uninvolved in politics but is deployed across the country to tackle major security crises, including Boko Haram Islamists in the northeast.
Allegations persist that Nigeria troops carry out abuses against civilians in the areas in which they are deployed.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe opposition boycotts Mnangagwa political dialogue
-
17 people killed during Zim crackdown: rights group
-
Liberia’s president calls for national prayers for economic recovery
-
Buhari’s ally says foreigners who intervene in poll face ‘body bags’
-
US cuts aid to Cameroon over human rights concerns
-
Protesters rally in Sudan capital in support of detainees
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.