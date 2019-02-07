Popular Topics
NC Health MEC appoints CEO at struggling Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital

An interim CEO, Alistair Kantani, has now been appointed to address operational issues at the hospital.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A rescue plan has been implemented to resuscitate Kimberley’s Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.

Crowded wards and a shortage of beds are just a few of the problems at the facility.

Northern Cape Health MEC Fufe Makatong met with hospital management last week to address challenges.

An interim CEO, Alastair Kantani, has now been appointed to address operational issues at the hospital.

Other interventions include the transportation of some patients from the facility to the Galeshewe Day Hospital.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Lebogang Majaha said: "The MEC today managed to appoint an interim CEO who is going to ensure there is stability of the facility and will be able to look into aspects of concern as raised by the public and stakeholders."

Majaha also says that Makatong will make an announcement before the end of the month on when the Kimberley Mental Health Hospital will open after years of delays.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA