Mother hopes CT learner slapped by teacher won’t be victimised
The girl's mother has opened a criminal complaint of assault, while the teacher has also laid a complaint with police against the learner.
NEWLANDS - The mother of a learner who was slapped by a teacher at Sans Souci Girls’ High hopes her daughter won't now be victimised.
A video on social media shows the 16-year old's teacher smacking her in the face in a full classroom.
The girl's mother has opened a criminal complaint of assault, while the teacher has also laid a complaint with police against the learner.
The school governing body is investigating the incident, while the mother has taken a more serious step by turning to the police.
WATCH: Mother of San Souci pupil: "I'm disappointed"
The mother said she's hoping her child can return to school on Thursday without any trouble.
"I'm hoping there's no victimisation or anything that's going to take place, I'm trusting that."
On Wednesday, some learners protested at the school in support of the teacher.
But the mother said her daughter is doing fine: "It's not easy, but I feel that we will overcome this, we will get through this. She's trying, she's a strong girl, she will get over this."
It's not yet clear what steps the school will take against the teacher and the learner.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
#Bosasa: NPA says Linda Mti ordered to hand himself over to police
-
[WATCH] Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I'm disappointed'
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
-
Mother of Sans Souci pupil opens assault case against teacher
-
Your guide to Sona 2019
-
[WATCH] BLF leader: We can't mourn white lives while inequality persists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.