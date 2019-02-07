Mokgoro Inquiry gives Willie Hofmeyr time to consult with senior counsel

On Wednesday, Willie Hofmeyr lodged the objection to being cross-examined by Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team on certain aspects of that 2017 Supreme Court of Appeal ruling.

PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has adjourned to allow deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr time to consult with senior counsel before being cross-examined on findings made against him in the so-called spy tapes matter.

On Wednesday, Hofmeyr lodged the objection to being cross-examined by Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team on certain aspects of that 2017 Supreme Court of Appeal ruling.

The full bench dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s appeal of the judgment which set aside the 2009 decision to withdraw the criminal case against him.

The Supreme Court of Appeal found that Hofmeyr’s affidavit in the spy tapes matter was based on conjecture and supposition and that he contradicted himself on several occasions.

The court found he had ignored objective facts when trying to justify the discontinuation of the prosecution of Zuma.

Jiba’s legal team wants to put questions related to these findings to Hofmeyr but he objected, saying he was not the subject of the inquiry.

Jiba’s legal team further argued that it was unfair for Hofmeyr to cast aspersions over their client’s integrity but questions surrounding the witnesses’ integrity could not be dealt with.

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has allowed the cross-examination to continue but this will resume on a date still to be decided.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)