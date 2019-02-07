Man City go top of the Premier League with win at Everton
Both City and Liverpool have 62 points, but City have the upper hand on goal difference, having played one game more than Juergen Klopp’s side.
LONDON - Champions Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.
Both City and Liverpool have 62 points, but City have the upper hand on goal difference, having played one game more than Juergen Klopp’s side.
It is the first time City have been top since 8 December Liverpool play Bournemouth on Saturday with City hosting Chelsea a day later.
The match was a rearranged fixture caused by City’s advance to the League Cup final and the visitors took the lead on the stroke of halftime when French defender Aymeric Laporte was left unattended to head home a David Silva free-kick curled in from the left.
The goal was the 17th conceded by Everton from a set-piece in all competitions this season.
Two of City’s substitutes combined for the second goal deep in stoppage time with Kevin De Bruyne playing Gabriel Jesus in on goal.
Although the Brazilian’s shot was blocked by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, he reacted quickly to head home the loose ball.
Popular in Sport
-
Body recovered from wreck of Sala plane: UK investigators
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Pakistan end South Africa tour with win in final T20
-
Malcom rescues draw for Barcelona in cup semi against Real
-
[WATCH] EWN On The Couch: Chester Williams on Varsity Cup & coaching styles
-
Kgatlana and Motlhalo thank Houston Dash ahead of move
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.