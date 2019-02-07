Mahumapelo hopes ANC NEC has learnt its lesson after court reinstates PEC
The South Gauteng High Court ruled the dissolution of the ANC provincial executive committee in the North West was unfair and in contravention of the party's Constitution.
JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he hopes the ANC has learnt that if it wants to disband a provincial leadership structure in the future, it must follow the right processes.
On Wednesday, the South Gauteng High Court ruled the dissolution of the ANC provincial executive committee in the North West was unfair and in contravention of the party's Constitution.
Mahumapelo says his battle with the ANC shouldn’t have gotten this far.
“We are not happy, elated, excited or triumphant because we shouldn’t be where we are today... If it had not been for the rush approach by the ANC national executive.”
He says he warned the ANC national executive committee that things must be done according to the ANC Constitution.
“If you make a decision to dissolve a PEC, follow the Constitution and approach the branches.”
The ANC has since announced it will appeal the judgment and meet with Mahumapelo and other PEC members this weekend.
Mahumapelo says he is willing to work with the ANC, learn from this process and focus on elections.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
