Madikizela accuses Beaufort West Municipality of misusing toilets funds

Bonginkosi Madikizela says over R1.9 million was allocated for the construction of internal toilets at existing houses in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has accused the Beaufort West Municipality of misusing funds earmarked for the building of toilets.

Madikizela says the municipality spent over R2 million to build 21 toilets.

He says in March 2017, the amount of R1.9 million was allocated for the construction of internal toilets at existing houses in the area. The municipality then added another R400,000.

Madikizela says the aim was to build 100 toilets but only six toilets were completed by July 2018 and another 21 were under construction.

“What is shocking is that from R2.3 million only 21 toilets are completed.”

Meanwhile, Beaufort West Deputy Mayor Truman Prince says they have completed phase one which was 21 toilets and adds that phase two, consisting of 40 toilets, will be completed by the end of March.

Prince says Madikizela’s calculations do not add up.

“We received from the minister R1.9 million and said we should get our own estimation, then we can build 40 toilets."

Madikizela says he has called for an investigation into the matter.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)