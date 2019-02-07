[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopause

JOHANNESBURG – Menopause is inevitable to women as death and tax. Menopause is the time in which women’s menstruation come to a halt, marking an end to their reproductive period.

Dr Trudy Smith, the president of the Menopause Society of South Africa says this is the time when your female hormones start to decline, namely your estrogen and progesterone.

She also says there are different stages of menopause but the most common one that occurs in most women is the perimenopause.

“So, you have the perimenopause which is that time before the last menstrual period you will ever have. That is when your hormones start to fluctuate wildly. Your period either diminishes or becomes irregular. You might miss a month or two and then have a really heavy period after. That is anovulatory period .”

