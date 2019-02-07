[LISTEN] South Africans not doing enough to safeguard themselves online – study

CAPE TOWN – A recent study commissioned by Google found that many internet users in South Africa are not doing enough to safeguard themselves online.

According to the study, many often use the same passwords for online accounts.

Of 1,005 internet users surveyed, 53% of respondents have received phishing emails & a quarter of South African internet users admit to having fallen victim to online scams.

