[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periods

CAPE TOWN – Unicode has released 59 new emojis, such as the blood drop, amongst others. The blood drop or "period emoji" is aimed at tackling stigma around menstruation.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn spoke to Cape Talk's Africa Melane on what’s trending on social media and explains more on the new emojis.

“Out of the two prominent ones is the period emoji. This has been a long campaign by an organisation called Clan International UK. They’ve been lobbying for emojis to give women power over their menstruation and remove stigma while improving the digital conversation.”

