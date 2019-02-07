Kloof Nek fire prompts road closure

There is currently no immediate threat to property near a fire in Camps Bay, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - There is currently no immediate threat to property near a fire in Camps Bay, Cape Town.

The fire apparently started at The Glen.

The smoke can be seen from the City Bowl.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout says that roads have been affected.

“Kloof Nek Road in Camps Bay is currently closed and that’s due to a mountain fire in the area. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”

City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Layne says: "We have three helicopters, water bombing, a total of 14 fire-fighting vehicles on the scene with assistance from Table Mountain National Parks. There’s some danger to residential property, but no evacuations have been ordered."

#CampsBayFire Traffic is backing up and motorists are being diverted back to the city. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/4dUOaMWOGL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019

Update: Kloofnek fire - Kloofnek Road closed between Bellevue, Vredekloof and Geneva Drive, Camps Bay. Kloof Road is also closed from Lower Kloof Road towards the circle. Table Mountain Road has been evacuated and closed. — City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) February 7, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)