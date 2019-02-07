Popular Topics
Go

Kloof Nek fire prompts road closure

There is currently no immediate threat to property near a fire in Camps Bay, Cape Town.

A firefighter battles to extinguish the fire on Kloof Nek near Camps Bay, Cape Town on 7 February 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
A firefighter battles to extinguish the fire on Kloof Nek near Camps Bay, Cape Town on 7 February 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There is currently no immediate threat to property near a fire in Camps Bay, Cape Town.

The fire apparently started at The Glen.

The smoke can be seen from the City Bowl.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout says that roads have been affected.

“Kloof Nek Road in Camps Bay is currently closed and that’s due to a mountain fire in the area. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”

City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Layne says: "We have three helicopters, water bombing, a total of 14 fire-fighting vehicles on the scene with assistance from Table Mountain National Parks. There’s some danger to residential property, but no evacuations have been ordered."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

