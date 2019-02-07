-
Kensington, Factreton ‘total shutdown’ demonstration flops
The ‘total shutdown’ demonstration hasn't materialised in the way organisers had hoped.
CAPE TOWN - Residents in Kensington and Factreton were expected to embark on a mass protest on Thursday against gang violence.
But the ‘total shutdown’ demonstration hasn't materialised in the way organisers had hoped.
At 5.30 am, a small group of people could be seen gathered on the corner of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue.
At least five traffic vehicles were parked across the road in anticipation of a bigger crowd of demonstrators.
The turnout is in sharp contrast to the first protest in Kensington under the banner of #TotalShutdown last September, where scores of protesters shut the main road calling for additional policing.
Residents had mixed views on the protest, with some against shutting down the communities.
They say not a lot was gained through the previous demonstration.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
Kensington CPF condemns two separate shooting incidents68 days ago
-
Factreton man accused of sexually assaulting teen denied bail71 days ago
-
Kensington CPF calls for calm after community confronts alleged rapist73 days ago
-
Govt agrees to develop strategic plan on women abuse & femicide97 days ago
