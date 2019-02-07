Jackson Mthembu says Ramaphosa’s Sona will focus on unity

The ANC chief whip says the country is facing elections, and Ramaphosa must be able to tell South Africans what challenges it is facing.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be a unifying one, which will attempt to bring all sectors of society together, says African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu.

Mthembu says the address should focus on the economy in a broader sense but should also call for greater partnerships between the private sector and the state.

Ramaphosa will deliver his address in Parliament at 7pm on Thursday night.

Mthembu says it’s in the president’s nature to bring people together.

He adds this will also apply to infrastructure development, a key area, which involves both the private sector and the government.

“The president by his very nature is the kind of person who wants to bring all players to be part of a moving South Africa forward. He has done so through various mechanism; investment drive.”

He says the country is facing elections and Ramaphosa must be able to tell South Africans what challenges it is facing.

These challenges include economic growth and job creation.

Addressing corruption and struggling state-owned enterprises should also be prioritised.

