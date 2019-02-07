Trevor Manuel to lead panel looking for Tom Moyane's replacement

The seven-member panel is chaired by Trevor Manuel and includes Angela Bester, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Thandi Orleyn and Fezekile Tshiqi.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has appointed a high-level panel to interview and recommend candidates for the South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner to President Cyril Ramaphosa and is expected to submit its report in just a few weeks’ time.

Ramaphosa fired former Commissioner Tom Moyane in September last year, following the recommendation by the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.

The commission found Moyane was neither fit nor proper to hold the position.

JUST IN #SARS Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has appointed a panel to interview and submit a shortlist of candidates for the SAR commissioner post to Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa. BB pic.twitter.com/j0M2UhvgUw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019

Among those helping Manuel is Judge Dennis Davis of the Davis tax committee and Treasury director-general Ismael Momoniat both of whom made submissions at the Nugent Inquiry.

The panel further includes Angela Bester, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Thandi Orleyn and Fezekile Tshiqi.

Treasury says the group will be guided by the recommendations of the Nugent Commission.

The commission says the Sars head should be apolitical and not answerable to any constituency and should be a person of high standing who is able to inspire confidence across the tax-paying spectrum.

THIS IS WHO THEY ARE

Trevor Manuel:

Manuel served as Minister of Finance from 1996 to 2009, during the presidencies of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe. From 2009-2014, he served as Minister in the Presidency for the National Planning Commission under former President Jacob Zuma.

He has recently served as one of Ramaphosa’s investment envoys to help attract investors to South Africa.

Angela Bester:

Bester served as Director-General of Social Development, Director-General in the Public Service Commission and Deputy Director-General on Land Affairs in the South African National Government.

Dennis Davis:

Dennis served as personal chair of Commercial Law at the University of Cape Town in 1977. He was appointed a judge of the High Court in 1998 and as president of the Competition Appeal Court in 2000.

He is currently a member of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Structure of South Africa.

Sindi Mabaso-Koyana:

Mabaso-Koyana is the founder of the African Women Chartered Accountants and non-executive chairperson of Advanced Group of Companies and non-executive member of MTN Zakhele Futhi.

She is also the chairperson of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants task team and the deputy chairperson of the Fifa audit & compliance committee as part of the governance reform process.

Ismail Momoniat:

Momoniat is currently head of Tax and Financial Sector at Treasury. He is responsible for financial sector development financial services, financial stability and economic tax analysis.

Thandi Orleyn:

Orleyn is a non-executive member of BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd, Tokiso Dispute Settlement (Pty) Ltd and Industrial Development Corporation of SA, Toyota SA (Pty) Ltd, Toyota Financial Services (SA) Ltd and Ceramic Industries Ltd.

Fezekile V. Tshiqi:

Tshiqi served as the group human resources director and executive director of Nampak Cartons & Labels between 2009-2017.